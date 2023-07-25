Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 845 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.25. 5,752,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,003,310. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $81.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

