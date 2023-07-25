Vision Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOAT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 64,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 41,943 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.46. 769,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

