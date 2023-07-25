Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,688 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,125 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Walmart were worth $109,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 55,247 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 5.6% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 58,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.94. 1,483,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,009,165. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $428.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $120.06 and a one year high of $160.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,105,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,105,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.