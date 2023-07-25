Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,424 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.14. 2,176,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,015,422. The stock has a market cap of $428.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.06 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,532,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

