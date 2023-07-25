WealthTrust Axiom LLC Makes New $330,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,558 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,001 shares of company stock worth $9,671,201 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $291.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $318.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.76.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.64.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

