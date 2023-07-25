Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Buys 63,862 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,862 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 6.6% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,273.5% during the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 73,495 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 207,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $74.99. The stock had a trading volume of 275,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,988. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $80.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.85.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

