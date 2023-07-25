Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLX. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

CLX stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.72. 339,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,818. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.95. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $124.58 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 267.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

