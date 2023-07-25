Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $42.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

WDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.32.

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.64. 2,642,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,109,746. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.01. Western Digital has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $50.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The data storage provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.23. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 1,885.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

