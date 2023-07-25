WeWork (NYSE:WE) Stock Price Down 7.2%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 1,619,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 14,044,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Several brokerages have commented on WE. Mizuho downgraded shares of WeWork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of WeWork from $2.00 to $0.20 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77.

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WE. Softbank Group CORP. bought a new stake in WeWork during the first quarter valued at $252,116,000. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its position in shares of WeWork by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 18,101,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of WeWork by 329.6% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,452,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321,492 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of WeWork by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,546,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,018,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

