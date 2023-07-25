Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given New C$12.75 Price Target at Desjardins

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$14.50 to C$12.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WCP. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.58.

Whitecap Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:WCP traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.24. 819,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,958. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$8.00 and a one year high of C$11.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.10. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of C$952.60 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2758621 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vineeta Maguire bought 10,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,992.88. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

