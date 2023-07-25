WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:DGRW)

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRWGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DGRW traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.50. 455,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,819. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.25. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $68.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 20.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 331,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,677 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 6,134.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 12.4% in the first quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 37,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

