WNS (NYSE:WNS) PT Lowered to $95.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WNS has been the subject of several other reports. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WNS from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.00.

WNS Stock Performance

WNS stock opened at $71.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.38 and a 200-day moving average of $82.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. WNS has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $94.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WNS

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $317.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in WNS by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 677,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,925,000 after purchasing an additional 68,127 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of WNS by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of WNS by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 75,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 16,873 shares during the period.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

