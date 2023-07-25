Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Raised to $136.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $135.00 to $136.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WYNN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.20.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $107.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of -50.24 and a beta of 2.02. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently -46.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,659,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7,833.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,215,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $247,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,029 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $98,726,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 625.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,720,000 after acquiring an additional 707,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $26,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.