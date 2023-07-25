Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Shares Up 2.7%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.25. 7,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 18,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Xenetic Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.82.

Xenetic Biosciences ( NASDAQ:XBIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.50. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 41.39% and a negative net margin of 302.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Xenetic Biosciences Inc will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.95% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

