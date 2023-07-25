XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $63.60 Million

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last seven days, XIDO FINANCE has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One XIDO FINANCE token can currently be bought for $2.25 or 0.00007719 BTC on major exchanges. XIDO FINANCE has a total market cap of $63.60 million and $19,049.98 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About XIDO FINANCE

XIDO FINANCE’s genesis date was September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. XIDO FINANCE’s official website is xido.finance. The official message board for XIDO FINANCE is medium.com/@xidofinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.

It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

XIDO FINANCE Token Trading

