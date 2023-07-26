Analysts Offer Predictions for Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AYA. Raymond James upped their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of TSE:AYA opened at C$8.66 on Monday. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$5.63 and a one year high of C$11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 216.50 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.99.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$14.12 million for the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 2.63%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$99,475.00. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

