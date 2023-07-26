Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $243.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $54.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $85.45.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

BOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Hawaii from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $259,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,179.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $177,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $259,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,179.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $492,495 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,774,000 after buying an additional 49,163 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,317,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,776,000 after acquiring an additional 173,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,136,000 after acquiring an additional 174,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 978,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,925,000 after purchasing an additional 82,191 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,544,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading

