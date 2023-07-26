Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to Issue $0.91 Quarterly Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company to earn $13.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BDX traded up $3.45 on Tuesday, reaching $283.42. 1,666,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,239,745,000 after purchasing an additional 76,294 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 4,041,425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $847,762,000 after acquiring an additional 64,946 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,398,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,723,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $692,678,000 after purchasing an additional 75,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.