BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of TSE:ZWK traded down C$0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$18.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,525. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$17.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.60. BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF has a 12 month low of C$16.15 and a 12 month high of C$28.53.

