BranchOut Food Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BOF) Quiet Period Will Expire on July 26th

BranchOut Food’s (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, July 26th. BranchOut Food had issued 1,190,000 shares in its IPO on June 16th. The total size of the offering was $7,140,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

BranchOut Food Stock Up 0.7 %

BOF stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. BranchOut Food has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $6.20.

Insider Activity at BranchOut Food

In other BranchOut Food news, Director John Dalfonsi acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,818. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About BranchOut Food

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit- and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.

Featured Articles

