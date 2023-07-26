Brera Holdings PLC’s (NASDAQ:BREA) Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 26th

Brera’s (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, July 26th. Brera had issued 1,705,000 shares in its public offering on January 27th. The total size of the offering was $8,525,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Brera Trading Down 7.6 %
BREA stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Brera has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43.
About Brera
