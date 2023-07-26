California Water Service Group (CWT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect California Water Service Group to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.94 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 9.04%. On average, analysts expect California Water Service Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CWT opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.43. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $66.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CWT shares. TheStreet cut California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group cut California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $61.50.

In other news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $56,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of California Water Service Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 47.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

(Get Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.