Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.30

Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.30 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.18 ($0.16), with a volume of 266835 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.13).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cornerstone FS in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

The stock has a market cap of £6.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.25 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.80.

Cornerstone FS plc provides international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services using its proprietary cloud-based multicurrency payments platform. The company offers foreign currency exchange and payment services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various lending options, such as import and export, invoice, bridging, asset, property, equity, grant funding, as well as unsecured lending services.

