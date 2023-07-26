Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $28.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OFC. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $90,445.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,802.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporate Office Properties Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,739,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,858,000 after purchasing an additional 103,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,827,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,814,000 after buying an additional 37,978 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,586,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,965,000 after purchasing an additional 46,372 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,940,000 after buying an additional 70,774 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,332,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,307,000 after buying an additional 127,473 shares during the period.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.