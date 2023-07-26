Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust (LON:DORE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $91.00

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 91 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 91 ($1.17), with a volume of 95424 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.40 ($1.18).

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 101.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 105.04. The firm has a market cap of £167.96 million and a PE ratio of 441.81.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,380.95%.

Insider Transactions at Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust

About Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust

In related news, insider Ashley Paxton purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £9,300 ($11,924.61). In related news, insider Ashley Paxton purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £9,300 ($11,924.61). Also, insider Hugh W. M. Little purchased 54,045 shares of Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £49,721.40 ($63,753.56). Insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

