Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust (LON:DORE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $91.00

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 91 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 91 ($1.17), with a volume of 95424 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.40 ($1.18).
Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 101.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 105.04. The firm has a market cap of £167.96 million and a PE ratio of 441.81.
Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,380.95%.
Insider Transactions at Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust
About Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust
Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.
