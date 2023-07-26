Enphase Energy (ENPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Enphase Energy to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. On average, analysts expect Enphase Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ENPH stock opened at $179.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.12. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $152.15 and a 52 week high of $339.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $226.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $258.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.66.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 73.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

