Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Franco-Nevada Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Franco-Nevada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.13 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FNV. CIBC lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$245.00 to C$258.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$223.00 to C$217.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$231.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$204.00 to C$222.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.
Franco-Nevada Stock Performance
Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.96% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of C$373.64 million during the quarter.
Franco-Nevada Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.461 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.88%.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.
