Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

Exelon has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Exelon has a dividend payout ratio of 57.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Exelon to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.02. 3,928,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,736,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. Exelon has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.44.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

