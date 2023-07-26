Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.82 and last traded at $15.77. Approximately 1,450,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 3,555,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 8th.
Frontline Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41.
Frontline Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.85%. Frontline’s payout ratio is 96.55%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Frontline by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,047,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904,292 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Frontline by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,133,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontline by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,717,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,567,000 after acquiring an additional 214,352 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Frontline by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,684,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,574,000 after acquiring an additional 207,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Frontline by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,483,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.
About Frontline
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
