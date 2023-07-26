Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Illumina in a research note issued on Friday, July 21st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Illumina’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.68.

ILMN opened at $189.35 on Monday. Illumina has a 52 week low of $179.03 and a 52 week high of $248.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,020,787,000 after acquiring an additional 527,005 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Illumina by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $782,393,000 after buying an additional 2,294,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,928,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $679,269,000 after buying an additional 54,951 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Illumina by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after buying an additional 1,539,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $386,751,000 after acquiring an additional 351,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

