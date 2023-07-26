K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.10

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$34.10 and last traded at C$33.96, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Cormark boosted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.11. The stock has a market cap of C$367.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

K-Bro Linen ( TSE:KBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$70.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$70.36 million. K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.55%. Research analysts predict that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.2740255 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 203.39%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

