Lennox International (LII) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.17 per share for the quarter. Lennox International has set its FY23 guidance at $14.25-15.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $14.25-$15.25 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 200.13% and a net margin of 10.76%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lennox International to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Stock Up 0.5 %

LII opened at $333.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $202.97 and a 52 week high of $342.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $309.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.23.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LII shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Lennox International from $272.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lennox International from $314.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.99, for a total value of $84,897.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,296.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.99, for a total transaction of $84,897.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,296.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total value of $696,889.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,749,711.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,527 shares of company stock worth $1,574,120 in the last three months. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 35.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 662.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Lennox International by 376.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennox International

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.