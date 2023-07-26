Linde (LIN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Linde to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $391.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.64. Linde has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $391.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.07.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,984,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,103,185,000 after acquiring an additional 372,780 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after buying an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,409,138,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Linde by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 888.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

