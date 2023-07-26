LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading 6.9% Higher

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. 15,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 32,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LiveWire Group from $7.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday.

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

LiveWire Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group ( NYSE:LVWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiveWire Group stock. Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.