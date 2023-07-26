M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

M.D.C. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years. M.D.C. has a payout ratio of 51.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect M.D.C. to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.7%.

M.D.C. Price Performance

MDC traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.40. 721,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,186. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $49.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.64. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 1,322,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $58,476,434.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 115,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,627.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 29,160 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $1,202,558.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,212.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 1,322,697 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $58,476,434.37. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 115,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,627.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,664,457 shares of company stock valued at $72,700,485. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 13.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 18,735 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,046,000 after acquiring an additional 65,137 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,282,000. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised M.D.C. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

