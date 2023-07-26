Mastercard (MA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mastercard to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.9 %

Mastercard stock opened at $401.28 on Wednesday. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $404.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.80.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.11.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,632,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,029,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

