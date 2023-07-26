MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $314.00

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 314 ($4.03) and last traded at GBX 314.03 ($4.03), with a volume of 36250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 316.50 ($4.06).

MIGO Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £75.68 million, a PE ratio of -541.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 44.36, a current ratio of 52.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 321.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 325.78.

About MIGO Opportunities Trust

Miton Global Opportunities Plc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched by Miton Group plc. It is managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the funds investing in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in other close ended funds.

