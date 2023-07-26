Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,741,898 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 1,719,172 shares.The stock last traded at $42.52 and had previously closed at $41.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average of $38.55.

Insider Activity

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.23 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 30.08%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $509,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

