NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

NYSE NREF opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $22.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 503.19, a current ratio of 503.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $268.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,577.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NREF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $57,924.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,927.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 3,600 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $57,924.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,927.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matt Mcgraner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 140,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,533.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $111,584 in the last quarter. Insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 78,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 61,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 60,206 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 43,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities.

