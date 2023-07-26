Parkland Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parkland in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.32. Parkland had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of C$8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.73 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PKI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Parkland from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.44.

PKI stock opened at C$36.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$24.25 and a 52-week high of C$36.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.00%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

