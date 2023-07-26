Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Down 4.6%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 2,161,284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,889,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Fox Advisors started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
