Principal Financial Group (PFG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Principal Financial Group to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. On average, analysts expect Principal Financial Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $82.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $63.48 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.15.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

