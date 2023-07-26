SouthState (SSB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect SouthState to post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.05). SouthState had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $521.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect SouthState to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SouthState Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. SouthState has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.79.

SouthState Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

In related news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $520,706.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 729 shares in the company, valued at $49,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SouthState

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SouthState during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SouthState during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SouthState by 30.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in SouthState by 52.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SouthState from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SouthState in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

