SSR Mining Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for SSR Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

SSRM has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

SSR Mining Price Performance

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $14.73 on Monday. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $314.61 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 2.44%.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arthur Michael Anglin acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $129,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,926.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter worth $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

