11,109 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.44. 868,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,393. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.94.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.