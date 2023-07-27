16,971 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 35.4% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.73.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.22. 7,597,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,867,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72. The firm has a market cap of $143.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $46.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

