1,895 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,477 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,145,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,669,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.5 %

QQQ stock traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $383.02. 22,532,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,321,871. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $361.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.33. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

