4,340 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $54.24. 654,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,505. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

