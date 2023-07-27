543 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Bought by ASB Consultores LLC

ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 543 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Rentals Trading Down 2.4 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $475.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.69.

Shares of URI stock traded down $10.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $434.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,270. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.14. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.23 and a 52 week high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

