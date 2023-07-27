600 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Acquired by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,991,235,000. Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $6,580,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,285,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.93.

NYSE ELV traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $471.20. The stock had a trading volume of 290,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,208. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The company has a market capitalization of $111.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $451.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.54.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.